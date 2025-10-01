default-cbs-image
Bolduc was put on waivers by the Kings on Wednesday.

Bolduc had nine goals and 35 points in 69 regular-season outings with AHL Bridgeport in 2024-25. Although the 24-year-old defenseman is set to start the upcoming campaign with AHL Ontario, Bolduc might be among LA's top call-up options if the Kings need help on the blue line.

