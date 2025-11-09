default-cbs-image
McDonagh (undisclosed) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Capitals.

McDonagh sustained an injury and didn't take the ice after the first intermission. The 36-year-old defenseman can be considered day-to-day for now. He'll have some extra time to heal up, as the Lightning don't play until Wednesday's home game versus the Rangers.

