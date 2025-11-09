Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Leaves Saturday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDonagh (undisclosed) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Capitals.
McDonagh sustained an injury and didn't take the ice after the first intermission. The 36-year-old defenseman can be considered day-to-day for now. He'll have some extra time to heal up, as the Lightning don't play until Wednesday's home game versus the Rangers.
More News
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Five points in first seven games•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Three points in last five games•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Sharp one-timer finds twine•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Two assists in Saturday's win•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Notches helper in Game 1•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Lights lamp Sunday•