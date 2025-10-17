O'Brien (undisclosed) will play in Friday's game against the Sharks, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

O'Brien began the regular season on non-roster injured reserve, but he'll be able to make his season debut during Friday's matchup, replacing Kailer Yamamoto in the lineup. O'Brien made 28 regular-season appearances for Utah last year, recording two assists, 100 hits, 50 PIM and 11 blocked shots while averaging 9:18 of ice time.