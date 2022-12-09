Engvall could be suspended for high-sticking the Kings' Sean Durzi Thursday, Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet reports.

Engvall will meet with the NHL Disciplinary Committee via phone Friday as he was given a match penalty for his misdeed, early in the third period. Durzi finished the game without missing a shift, but Engvall could be suspended for one or two games. Engvall has opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the season in a 5-0 Maple Leafs victory.