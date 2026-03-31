Rust scored an even-strength goal and added a shorthanded assist in Monday's 8-3 rout of the Islanders.

After helping to set up Rickard Rakell for a second-period tally, Rust wrapped up the scoring late in the third after David Rittich had replaced Ilya Sorokin in the Isles' crease. Rust is roaring into April, getting onto the scoresheet in 10 of the last 11 games while racking up six goals and 15 points. Monday's performance put the veteran winger over the 60-point mark for the second straight season.