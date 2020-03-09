Red Wings' Alex Biega: Lands extension with Detroit
The Red Wings signed Biega to a one-year, $875,000 contract extension Sunday.
Biega has tallied just three assists in 47 games with the Red Wings this season. The 31-year-old blueliner should continue to get regular playing time on Detroit's thin blue line next season.
