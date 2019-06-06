2019 Belmont Stakes updated odds: Tacitus, War of Will lead field for final Triple Crown race

The 2019 American Triple Crown schedule will come to a close on Saturday. Only one of the 10 horses set to run in the Belmont Stakes also won one of the other two Triple Crown events.

That would be War of Will, who was at the center of the Kentucky Derby controversy that saw first-place finisher Maximum Security stripped of his title following a successful riders' objection for track interference. There was drama at the Preakness Stakes as well, when one horse went from start to finish without a jockey and the betting favorite bucked his way out of contention in the starting gate.

In other words, this year's big races have been unpredictable, and with an open field set for Belmont Park, there's plenty of intrigue surrounding the upcoming action at Elmont, where Tacitus enters as an 11-to-8 favorite, just ahead of War of Will.

Courtesy of SportsLine, here's a look at updated odds for all 10 horses scheduled to go at it on Saturday: