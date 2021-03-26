The road to the Kentucky Derby goes through Dubai on Saturday when 14 three-year-olds leave the starting gate in the 2021 UAE Derby. The Dubai-based Panadol, who is a perfect 2-for-2 in his career, is the 9-2 morning-line favorite in the latest 2021 UAE Derby odds. France Go De Ina, who is based in Japan, and Mnasek, who runs out of Dubai, are right behind him at 6-1 in the 2021 UAE Derby field. The winner of the race will receive 100 qualifying points towards the Kentucky Derby, guaranteeing himself a spot in the starting gate on May 1.

Post time is 10:05 a.m. ET. With several talented internationally-based horses ready to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what horse racing guru Jody Demling has to say before making any 2021 UAE Derby picks.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling had a strong 2020 season. At one point last year he picked the winner of six consecutive races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 UAE Derby predictions

One surprise: Demling is fading Mouheeb, even though he is one of the favorites at 8-1. In fact, Demling says Mouheeb doesn't even crack the top five, A Kentucky-bred son of Flatter, Mouheeb has two wins and one second in three career starts. He is coming off a win by a neck in the UAE 2000 Guineas at Meydan on Feb. 4.

However, this will be Mouheeb's first time beyond one mile, and the additional 3 1/2 furlongs is a big ask for this lightly raced three-year-old. In addition, he'll be facing his toughest competition of his career by far.

Instead, Demling is high on the chances of Mnasek, who's going off at 6-1. A Kentucky-bred daughter of Empire Maker, Mnasek has two wins and one second in three career starts. She is coming off a 6 1/2-length victory in the UAE Oaks at Meydan on Feb. 18.

Demling likes that distance should not be a problem for Mnasek. in fact, her UAE Oaks victory came at the 1 3/16-mile distance of Saturday's Derby. In addition, her sire, Empire Maker, won the 2003 Belmont Stakes at 1 1/2 miles. "She will be dangerous," Demling told SportsLine.

2021 UAE Derby odds

Panadol 9-2

France Go De Ina 6-1

Mnasek 6-1

Mouheeb 8-1

Pink Kamehameha 8-1

Takeru Pegasus 10-1

Soft Whisper 12-1

Rebel's Romance 15-1

El Patriota 15-1

Speight'spercomete 15-1

Ambivalent 20-1

New Treasure 20-1

Lugamo 50-1

Fire Group 50-1