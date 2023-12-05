SailGP has one more event left this year, and fans can tune into CBS Sports Network to catch all the action this weekend. SailGP Dubai will run Dec. 9-10 as the teams continue to battle for positioning on the leaderboard with 2024 around the corner.

Teams will hit Mina Rashid for some fast-paced sailing, and it should be a thrilling event for fans, whether in person or watching from the couch at home. Australia, which sits atop the leaderboard, will look to defend its SailGP Dubai title after winning the event in 2022.

The Australians will have to do that without driver Tom Slingsby, who will be with his wife for the birth of their first child. Former Team USA driver Jimmy Spithill will take Sligbsby's place on the Australian team.

The United States, currently tied with Spain for third in the standings, will try to close the gap on Australia this weekend. To do that, they will also have to inch closer to ROCKWOOL Denmark, which sits just seven points out of first place.

It should be an interesting weekend on the water in Dubai, and here is how fans can catch every second of racing.

How to watch the 2023 Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix

Date: Dec. 9-10 | When: Saturday, Dec. 9 at 5:00 a.m. (live); Sunday, Dec. 10 at 5:00 a.m. (live)

Location: Mina Rashid -- Dubai, United Arab Emirates

TV: CBS Sports Network