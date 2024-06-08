Seize the Grey will go for the Double when the 2024 Belmont Stakes gets underway on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. The D. Wayne Lukas-trained colt skipped the Kentucky Derby, but finished first in the Pat Day Mile at Churchill Downs the same day. He followed that up with a victory at the Preakness Stakes, besting Derby winner Mystik Dan. Seize the Grey is 8-1 in the 2024 Belmont Stakes odds to win and complete the Preakness-Belmont Double, which hasn't been accomplished in almost 20 years.

Mystik Dan is 5-1 to complete a Kentucky Derby-Belmont Double, while Derby runner-up Sierra Leone is the 9-5 favorite among the 2024 Belmont Stakes horses. The Belmont Stakes 2024 post time is 6:41 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Belmont Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Belmont Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023 and then the trifecta again in 2024. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2024 Belmont Stakes approaching, Demling is sharing his picks and 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Belmont Stakes picks: He is high on Antiquarian, even though he's a 12-1 longshot. The son of Preservationist and Istan mare Lifetime Memory has just four career starts under his belt, but he has won two of them. His biggest victory occurred May 11 at the Peter Pan Stakes, which is seen as a big stepping stone for the Belmont Stakes.

One blip on Antiquarian's short career is a sixth-place finish at the Louisiana Derby on March 23, although reports surfaced the three-year-old was anxious ahead of the race. He should be in good hands at the Belmont Stakes however with veteran jockey John Velazquez, who has two Belmont Stakes wins under his belt. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling is also especially high on an underdog who will be "right there" in the end. Demling is sharing which horse it is, and is revealing his surprising prediction for Preakness Stakes winner Seize the Grey, along with his entire projected 2024 Belmont Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2024, where does Seize the Grey finish, and which dark-horse is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who nailed 11 Derby-Oaks doubles and just hit the trifecta at the Preakness.

2024 Belmont Stakes odds, futures, horses