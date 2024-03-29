Senor Buscador will attempt to win his second straight eight-figure race when he leaves the starting gate in the 2024 Dubai World Cup on Saturday at Meydan Racecourse. Trained by Todd Fincher, Senor Buscador has seven wins, two seconds and two thirds in 18 career starts. He is coming off a win in the $20 million Saudi Cup, the world's richest horse race. On Saturday, he is an 8-1 longshot to win among the 2024 Dubai World Cup horses. Defending Dubai World Cup champion Ushba Tesoro is the 5-2 favorite in the 2024 Dubai World Cup odds. Kazakhstan invader Kabirkhan is the 3-1 second choice in the 12-horse 2024 Dubai World Cup field, while Derma Sotogake is 4-1.

The 2024 Dubai World Cup post time is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. With several of the world's best dirt horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Dubai World Cup picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has astute handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Last year she crushed the Saudi Cup, riding 15-1 winner Panthalassa, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. She hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes and Hollywood Gold Cup and had both the winner and exacta in the Summertime Oaks and the Prince of Wales's Stakes. She also smashed the Haskell Stakes for a $663 score, hitting 12-1 winner Geaux Rocket Ride as well as the exacta. And in January, she correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup.

Top 2024 Dubai World Cup predictions

One surprise: Yu is completely fading Derma Sotogake, even though he is one of the top favorites. Listed at 4-1, behind only Ushba Tesoro, Derma Sotogake has three wins in eight career starts. He is coming off a fifth place finish in the Saudi Cup last month.

Derma Sotogake is winless in his last three races. Prior to the Saudi Cup, he finished sixth in the Kentucky Derby and second in the Breeders' Cup Classic. Yu prefers four other 2024 Dubai World Cup contenders over Derma Sotogake. You can see all of Yu's 2024 Dubai World Cup bets here.

