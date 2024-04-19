The field for the 2024 Kentucky Derby has been taking shape over the last seven months, and several of the top 2024 Kentucky Derby contenders are already at Churchill Downs for early workouts. Stronghold clinched his spot in the 2024 Kentucky Derby field when he won the Santa Anita Derby, the last of eight major qualifying races in the Road to the Kentucky Derby series. He also won the Sunland Derby in February and has never finished worse than second in six career starts. However, Stronghold is a 35-1 longshot in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, so should you back him with your 2024 Kentucky Derby bets?

Fierceness is the 3-1 favorite in the 2024 Kentucky Derby lineup, while Sierra Leone is 7-2 and Catching Freedom is 8-1. Are there any other 2024 Kentucky Derby horses you should consider with your Kentucky Derby exactas and trifectas? Before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Fierceness, even though he's the top favorite and just won the Florida Derby. Fierceness is coming from a stable that has had poor luck at Churchill Downs in recent years, as Uncle Mo (2011) and Forte (2023) were both late withdrawals from Repole Stable. Owner Mike Repole is hoping for better luck this year, especially since Fierceness was the 2023 juvenile champion and is coming off a win in the Florida Derby.

Fierceness has been inconsistent up to his point in his career, though, finishing seventh in the Champagne Stakes last October to go along with a third-place finish in the 2024 Holy Bull. This will be his first attempt at this length and will also be the toughest field of horses he has raced against. Trainer Todd Pletcher won the Kentucky Derby with Always Dreaming in 2017, but he has not hit the board with a horse since 2018, so Demling is picking another horse to win this race.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Resilience, even though he's a 35-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott is looking for his first on-the-track Kentucky Derby winner this year, as he won the race in 2019 with Country House following the disqualification of Maximum Security. Resilience comes from a strong bloodline, as he is the 22nd Grade 1 winner by multiple champion sire Into Mischief.

The family has primarily been at their best on turf, but Resilience has proven that he can handle the dirt as well. He finished fourth in the Risen Star in his first graded stakes race and clinched his spot in the 2024 Kentucky Derby field with a win in the Wood Memorial. Resilience is still flying under the radar, so Demling likes him as a longshot that can make some noise at Churchill Downs.

Demling is especially high on an epic double-digit longshot who "keeps getting better and better."

