One horse will become a Grade 1 winner in this country for the first time when the starting gate opens in the 2024 Santa Anita Handicap on Sunday at Santa Anita Park. Also known as the Big 'Cap, the storied race quickly became one of the country's top races after Seabiscuit made multiple attempts to win it in the late 1930s. The Santa Anita Handicap 2024 has attracted seven horses who are a combined 0-for-8 in Grade 1 races in this country. San Pasqual Stakes winner Newgrange is the 5-2 favorite in the latest 2024 Santa Anita Handicap odds. The lightly raced Highland Falls is 3-1 in the 2024 Santa Anita Handicap field.

The 2024 Santa Anita Handicap post time is set for 7 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Sunday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Santa Anita Handicap picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has astute handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Last year she crushed the Saudi Cup, riding 15-1 winner Panthalassa, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. She hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes and Hollywood Gold Cup and had both the winner and exacta in the Summertime Oaks and the Prince of Wales's Stakes. She also smashed the Haskell Stakes for a $663 score, hitting 12-1 winner Geaux Rocket Ride as well as the exacta. And in January, she correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup.

One surprise: Yu is fading Highland Falls, even though he's one of the top favorites at 3-1. Bred and owned by Godolphin, Highland Falls enters Sunday on a two-race winning streak. In his last race, he tracked three-wide before taking over in the stretch and holding on for a ¾-length win.

But Highland Falls will be making a significant step up in class on Sunday facing stakes company for the first time. "He's not impossible for a piece, but there are a lot of question marks," Yu told SportsLine. Yu is using Highland Falls only sparingly in her wagers. You can see all of Yu's 2024 Santa Anita Handicap bets here.

