The world's richest horse race will take place on Saturday when 14 of the world's top horses leave the starting gate in the 2024 Saudi Cup at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With a purse of $20 million, the Saudi Cup has eclipsed the Dubai World Cup as the world's richest race. Breeders' Cup Classic winner White Abarrio is the 3-1 favorite in the latest 2024 Saudi Cup odds. Japanese invader Lemon Pop is the 5-1 second choice in the 2024 Saudi Cup field. Derma Sotogake (6-1), National Treasure (8-1) and Ushba Tesoro (8-1) round out the top five 2024 Saudi Cup horses according to oddsmakers.

The 2024 Saudi Cup post time is set for 12:40 p.m. ET. With several of the world's best horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu, who is in Saudi Arabia to cover the race, has to say before making any 2024 Saudi Cup picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has astute handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Last year she crushed the Saudi Cup, riding 15-1 winner Panthalassa, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. She hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes and Hollywood Gold Cup and had both the winner and exacta in the Summertime Oaks and the Prince of Wales's Stakes. She also smashed the Haskell Stakes for a $663 score, hitting 12-1 winner Geaux Rocket Ride as well as the exacta. Last month, she correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Top 2024 Saudi Cup predictions

One surprise: Yu is completely fading Lemon Pop, even though he's one of the top favorites at 5-1. Bred in Kentucky but based in Japan, Lemon Pop has 10 wins in 14 career starts. He is coming off a seven-length win in the Group 1 Champions Cup on Dec 3.

However, that win came in frontrunning fashion, and Yu does not believe he will be able to get that same trip on Saturday. "There are fast horses in this field, and I don't know if he is committed to the lead," Yu told SportsLine. Yu is not including Lemon Pop anywhere in her 2024 Saudi Cup bets.

Another curveball: Yu is high on the chances of Ushba Tesoro, the reigning Dubai World Cup winner who is a longshot at 8-1. A 7-year-old from Japan, Ushba Tesoro has 11 wins, one second and five thirds in 32 career starts. He is best known for winning last year's Dubai World Cup, the second richest race in the world.

Though he finished a closing fifth in November's Breeders' Cup Classic, Yu believes he was the victim of a mistimed finish by the jockey that day. "You might get a decent price on a horse in good form with a long stretch to use to his advantage," Yu told SportsLine. She is using Ushba Tesoro prominently in her wagers. You can see all of Yu's 2024 Saudi Cup bets here.

Moreover, Yu is high on a double-digit longshot who has "looked sharp on track in the mornings." Her top pick is a horse who will have "plenty of time to make a move."

2024 Saudi Cup odds, contenders