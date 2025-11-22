Where to watch 2025 AEW Full Gear: Start time, matches, card, live stream for Saturday's PPV event
All the information you need to watch the AEW Full Gear live event in Newark, New Jersey
All Elite Wrestling returns with its penultimate pay-per-view of the year, AEW Full Gear. "Hangman" Adam Page and Samoa Joe run back their world championship match from WrestleDream, but this time, inside a steel cage.
"Hangman" beat Joe for the first time last month after multiple failed attempts of the year. Their hostilities only escalated after Joe and his faction, The Opps, attacked "Hangman" post-match. On Saturday, Page gets Joe to himself in a steel cage.
Full Gear will also crown the inaugural National champion, a title intended to be defended in promotions beyond just AEW. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, Hurt Syndicate teammates, will be the first participants in the Casino Gauntlet match. The innovative match starts with two participants. New entrants join the fray at timed intervals; however, the match can end by pinfall or submission at any time. In theory, the match could end with two or 21 participants in the ring.
Other notable stars wrestling at Full Gear include TBS champion Mercedes Mone, former world champions Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega, and AEW stalwart Darby Allin. There's also a little Internet crossover moment as "Big Boom" A.J. of The Costco Guys also returns to AEW in a pre-show tag team match.
Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.
Watch 2025 AEW Full Gear
Date: Nov. 22
Location: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
Start time: 8 p.m. ET
Watch live: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, YouTube, and Fubo | Price: $49.99
2025 AEW Full Gear match card
- AEW World Championship -- "Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe (Steel cage match)
- Jox Moxley vs. Kyle O'Reilly (No Holds Barred match)
- AEW Women's World Championship -- Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mercedes Mone
- Kenny Omega & Jurassic Express ("Jungle" Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) & Josh Alexander
- AEW Women's Tag Team Championship -- Babes of Wrath (Willow & Harley Cameron) vs. Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue) vs. Timeless Love Bombs ("Timeless" Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa) vs. Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir
- Darby Allin vs. Pac
- TNT Championship -- Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe (No Disqualification match)*
- National Championship -- Bobby Lashley vs. Shelton Benjamin vs. Ricochet vs. Kevin Knight vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. More TBA (Casino Gauntlet match)
- AEW Tag Team Championships -- Brodido (Bandido & Brody King) (c) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood)
- Hook & Eddie Kingston vs. WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry vs. JD Drake)
- CMLL World Trios Championships -- El Sky Team (Mistico, Mascara Dorada & Neon) (c) vs. The Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita & Hechicero)
- The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn & Juice Robinson) vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd)
- Boom & Doom ("Big Boom" A.J. & Q.T. Marshall) vs. RPG Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta)