All Elite Wrestling returns with its penultimate pay-per-view of the year, AEW Full Gear. "Hangman" Adam Page and Samoa Joe run back their world championship match from WrestleDream, but this time, inside a steel cage.

"Hangman" beat Joe for the first time last month after multiple failed attempts of the year. Their hostilities only escalated after Joe and his faction, The Opps, attacked "Hangman" post-match. On Saturday, Page gets Joe to himself in a steel cage.

Full Gear will also crown the inaugural National champion, a title intended to be defended in promotions beyond just AEW. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, Hurt Syndicate teammates, will be the first participants in the Casino Gauntlet match. The innovative match starts with two participants. New entrants join the fray at timed intervals; however, the match can end by pinfall or submission at any time. In theory, the match could end with two or 21 participants in the ring.

Other notable stars wrestling at Full Gear include TBS champion Mercedes Mone, former world champions Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega, and AEW stalwart Darby Allin. There's also a little Internet crossover moment as "Big Boom" A.J. of The Costco Guys also returns to AEW in a pre-show tag team match.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Watch 2025 AEW Full Gear

Date: Nov. 22

Location: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Watch live: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, YouTube, and Fubo | Price: $49.99

2025 AEW Full Gear match card