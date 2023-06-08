Despite concerns over air quality in New York, the 2023 Triple Crown is set to conclude Saturday with the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes. Forte, the Kentucky Derby favorite before being scratched hours before the race, is favored once again in the Belmont Stakes.

A bruised hoof kept Forte out of the first two legs of the Triple Crown, but the Todd Pletcher-trained horse is cleared to compete and has opened as the morning line favorite. Pletcher, an eight-time Eclipse Award winner, is also the trainer of Tapit Trice, another morning line favorite.

With Forte absent, Mage won the Kentucky Derby at 15/1, but the colt will not be running at Belmont Park after finishing third at the Preakness Stakes. Preakness winner National Treasure will be in action, however.

The Belmont Stakes is the longest Triple Crown race at 1 1/2 miles, thus explaining its nickname the "Test of the Champion."

Here is everything you need to about the 2023 Belmont Stakes:

How to watch the 2023 Belmont Stakes

Date: Saturday, June 10

Post time: 6:50 p.m. ET

Location: Belmont Park -- Elmont, N.Y.

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

2023 Belmont Stakes Odds