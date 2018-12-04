Best-selling sporting events of 2018: Boxing tops international list; Super Bowl LII leads in U.S.
Here's a look at StubHub's top 10 best-selling sporting events around the world and in the U.S. for 2018
What were the hottest sports tickets of 2018? StubHub provided that answer Tuesday by releasing its 2018 Year in Live Experiences report, which announced its top 10 best-selling sporting events of the year both in the U.S. and abroad.
Anthony Joshua's fights with Joseph Parker and Alexander Povetkin in March and September, respectively, sparked more StubHub sales than any other event outside the United States in 2018. The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles' London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars this season ranked just behind boxing at No. 3 on the international (non-U.S.) list, with another London NFL game and the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics London clash rounding out the top five.
Atop StubHub's list of best-selling sporting events in the United States, meanwhile, Super Bowl LII bested the College Football National Championship and the World Series, with overall Super Bowl ticket sales up 34 percent from the year prior. The NFL had six different games across the top-10 lists for nationwide and worldwide best-sellers to lead all sports.
Here's the full breakdown, per StubHub:
Top 10 best-selling international* sports events
- Boxing: Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker
- Boxing: Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin
- NFL: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London Games)
- NFL: Seattle Seahawks vs. Oakland Raiders (London Games)
- NBA: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics (London)
- NFL: Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers (London Games)
- NBA: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors
- MLB: New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors (Conference Semifinals Game 2)
- NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors (Conference Semifinals Game 1)
Note: * = International events outside the U.S.
Top 10 best-selling sports events in the United States
- NFL: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots (Super Bowl LII)
- CFB: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs (College Football National Championship)
- MLB: Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (World Series Game 4)
- MLB: Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (World Series Game 3)
- MLB: Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (World Series Game 5)
- CFB: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Oklahoma Sooners (Rose Bowl)
- NFL: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings (NFC Championship)
- NHL: Washington Capitals vs. Vegas Golden Knights (Stanley Cup Final Game 5)
- MLB: Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (World Series Game 2)
- NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots (AFC Championship)
Top 10 U.S. and worldwide sporting events by sport
- NFL: 6 events
- MLB: 5 events
- NBA: 4 events
- Boxing: 2 events
- CFB: 2 events
- NHL: 1 event
