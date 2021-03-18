Pete Weber, one of professional bowling's most recognizable figures in the history of the sport, officially retired from the Professional Bowling Association on Wednesday. Weber rolled his final frame at the 2021 PBA Scorpion Championship.

Weber ended his career with the bravado that only he could provide. During the build up, with his voice shaking and tears building in his eyes, he thanked the league he's been a part of for over four decades, the fans, and even his detractors: "Hate me or love me, you watched. That's all you could do."

The 58-year-old is best known for his emphatic celebration in 2012 after winning his fifth U.S. Open title by a single pin. After throwing the momentous strike, he turned to the crowd and screamed one of the most famous, and most confusing, victory catchphrases in all of sports, "Who do you think you are? I am!"

Weber would go on to explain that none other than a heckling 9-year-old was the reason behind famous celebration. He said in an interview with Storm Bowling that what he was actually trying to say was, "Who do you think you are rooting against me? I'm the man of this tournament!" Thankfully for his legacy and his internet posterity, the shout didn't come out that way.

Arguably the most viral moment from his career finale came during an interview after the competition where Weber not only tried to recreate the energy of his famous catchphrase, but also ended up dropping an F-bomb on live television.

Of course, his legendary status as a bowler goes beyond internet fame. His career includes 37 titles, 27 standard events and 10 majors, with his first win happening on the PBA Tour in 1982 when he was 19 years old. His five U.S Open titles is the record for most in a single career, which could not have been punctuated in a more dramatic way.