British man runs marathon in backyard garden, raises $22K for COVID-19 relief

This is one way to spend all of the time on your hands. The coronavirus pandemic has kept the majority of the world's population in quarantine over the last few weeks. However, that hasn't stopped everyone from continuing to exercise outdoors.

James Campbell, a former professional javelin thrower that lives in Cheltenham, England, decided to celebrate his 32nd birthday by conducting his own marathon in his backyard on Wednesday. Campbell ended up doing 6-meter (20-foot) shuttles from one end of his backyard to the other.

This came after Campbell promised to run a marathon if one of his tweets got 10,000 retweets. In all, it took Campbell just over five hours to complete the backyard marathon. In doing so, the English runner raised more than $22,000 (18,000 pounds) for Britain's National Health Service that is helping battle the coronavirus.

The feat was live-streamed on Twitter and neighbors even gave Campbell praise while he completed the backyard marathon. Campbell ended up running at least 7,000 shuttles to reach the 26.2 miles (42.2 kilometers) that are needed to qualify for a marathon.

Campbell did have a table of snacks and water bottles set up in his backyard, so he wasn't going nonstop. It's pretty wild to run 26.2 miles in one's own backyard and even crazier that Campbell did it in such a small space. Still, it was all for a good cause and many people around the world enjoyed his triumph.