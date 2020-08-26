On Sunday night, police shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back multiple times as he was opening the door of a parked car in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The attorney retained by Blake's family, Benjamin Crump, says Blake's three children were in the car at the time of the shooting. Crump added that Blake was trying to de-escalate a fight between two others at the scene and that when the police officers arrived, they drew their weapons and tased Blake.
Blake was hospitalized after the shooting and is in serious condition. In a statement, Crump said, "We will seek justice for Jacob Blake and for his family as we demand answers from the Kenosha Police Department."
Wisconsin governor Tony Evers released a statement, saying that Blake was "shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight."
"While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country," Evers said.
The shooting sparked outrage from many, including athletes and teams from around the sports world:
When talking to the media, Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers delivered an emotional and powerful message on the shooting and the greater issue the country has.
“We keep loving this country and this country doesn’t love us back.”— ESPN (@espn) August 26, 2020
Doc Rivers got emotional while talking about Jacob Blake being shot by police and social injustice. pic.twitter.com/qQI2Ld2DGI
He discussed the daily fear Black men, women and children live in everyday, saying, "We're the ones getting killed. We're the ones getting shot... We keep loving this country and this country doesn't love us back.
"...If you watch that video, you don't need to be Black to be outraged."
LeBron James spoke to reporters about the shooting on Monday night.
LeBron James has condemned the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin:— CBS News (@CBSNews) August 25, 2020
"We are scared as Black people in America… we are terrified” https://t.co/S2VO5XwYe8 pic.twitter.com/2TtnaqQhzm
"If you're sitting here telling me that there was no way to subdue that gentleman, or detain him, or before the firing of guns, then you're sitting here, you're lying to not only me, you're lying to every African American, every Black person in the community because we see it over and over and over," James said. "I know people get tired of hearing me say it but we are scared as Black people in America. Black men, Black women, Black kids, we are terrified.
"Because you don't know, you have no idea. You have no idea how that cop that day left the house. You don't know if he woke up on the good side of the bed, you don't know if he woke up on the wrong side of the bed."
Below are more athlete reactions to the police shooting:
Warning: Some tweets include graphic video of the shooting.
And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted. This shit is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE https://t.co/cJxOj1EZ3H— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2020
F THE GAMES AND PLAYOFFS!!! THIS IS SICK AND IS A REAL PROBLEM WE DEMAND JUSTICE! ITS CRAZY I DONT HAVE ANY WORDS BUT WTF MAN! THIS IS WHY WE DONT FEEL SAFE!!!! https://t.co/3E4Dd2wS3e— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 24, 2020
Attempted murder.. I pray he survives. https://t.co/bGvhKzZTCv— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) August 24, 2020
Damn they shot that man 7 times.... why can’t 3 officers subdue one male? I truly need answers y’all comment on everything else......— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) August 24, 2020
Prayers up for Jacob Blake and his family. No way we can watch videos like this and think it’s ok!— Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) August 24, 2020
I want to go protest— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) August 25, 2020
There is inequalities and injustices that carry HARSH punishments for people of color !! I watched a man get shot 7 times in front of his children they will never be able to unsee what they just saw every nerve in my body is on fire— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) August 25, 2020
"People post my jersey all the time - No. 7. And every time I look at my jersey now, what I see is a Black man being shot 7 times. All America sees is his background report. It’s easier to see that than it is to see the truth."— Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) August 25, 2020
Jaylen Brown's powerful statement on Jacob Blake ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0R6ATynBPn
Stop killing unarmed black people.— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) August 24, 2020
3 on 1 smh! When will it end?? https://t.co/mdEbBto3Sa— Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) August 24, 2020
go ahead— Jack Flaherty (@Jack9Flaherty) August 24, 2020
try and explain how 7 rounds in his back makes sense
3 officers, 1 male? And the only way to subdue 1 man was to fire 7 rounds...— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) August 24, 2020
Tired of waking up to videos of people being gun downed by the police.— Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) August 24, 2020
This is bullshit!! https://t.co/qSZvyZxprX— Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) August 24, 2020
They put 7 rounds into Jacob Blake in front of his children. I watched the video, you telling me he can’t be tazed? He immediately has to be shot? Smh apparently black lives still don’t matter. I am outraged this morning.— CountOnAG (@Amir_Garrett) August 24, 2020
BLACKLIVESMATTER— CountOnAG (@Amir_Garrett) August 24, 2020
Prayers up for Jacob Blake. If you watch that video and don’t see the problem...then you’re part of the problem. No body cam footage. Unarmed black man. Thank god for the video from across the street. Open your eyes people. Try a little empathy. This shit is sickening! #BLM— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) August 24, 2020