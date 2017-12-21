Female kicker makes Texas high school football history in state title game win

It was a routine kicking performance for K-Lani Nava on Wednesday as she booted nine extra points for Strawn School in a 78-42 win. But the stage, and the significance of Nava's kicks, represented history in the making for the storied annals of Texas high school football.

Nava, a senior, became the first female to score in a University Interscholastic League (UIL) state title game. Her kicks helped Strawn finish a perfect 16-0 as it claimed the Texas Class 1A Division II Six-Man title at the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium with the win over over Balmorhea.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL HISTORY!#Strawn kicker K-Lani Nava becomes the first female to play in and score in a high school state championship game in the state of Texas! #UILonFOX pic.twitter.com/KQpNiH5rke — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) December 20, 2017

"It feels pretty great. I didn't really think about it too much today because I didn't it want it too much in my head and freak out," Strawn told the Star-Telegram after the game. "I just acted like every other girl played on this field like me."

She added that the grand stage of Jerry Jones' football palace didn't change her mindset on the field.

"My thoughts were ... it was just another field," she said. "It's any other field that anyone would play on. I didn't think about the whole state thing, it was like the first game of the season for me."