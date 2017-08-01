How to watch the 2017 CrossFit Games on CBS: Dates, times, channels, streams

CBS Sports is proud to present the 2017 CrossFit Games which will take place Aug. 3-6 in Madison, Wisconsin. Because of CBS Sports's partnership with CrossFit, there are now free, viable ways to stream this intense competition and get highlights and analysis during and after broadcasts.

Fans worldwide can watch the entire competition online for free, with additional televised coverage before, during and after the event. Additionally, the CBS Television Network will air a one-hour live look into the competition on Aug. 5, and a highlight show on Aug. 19, both at 1 p.m. ET.

"The CrossFit Games has gained two powerful and enthusiastic partners in CBS and Facebook," said Justin Bergh, General Manager of the Games. "Our community has the respect and support of the largest social-media network in the world and the most watched television network in the world. Both understood how important it is that we craft a unique coverage plan that meets the needs of our global community. This begins with the Games in Madison, but they are both committed to raising the bar for fans, athletes and affiliates year-round."

CrossFit enthusiasts don't need to be told anything about the intensity of these competitions. They take some of the strongest people from across the world and showcase not only their intensity, but also their ingenuity. CrossFit workouts are known for their difficulty, but CrossFit gyms are also known for their creativity.

Crossfit Games 2017: How to watch

Date : Aug. 3-6



: Aug. 3-6 Time: 8 a.m. CST



8 a.m. CST Where: Madison, Wisconsin from the Alliant Energy Center



Madison, Wisconsin from the Alliant Energy Center Stream: CBS Sports Online



Television: 'Road to the Fittest'

CBS will be airing a four-part special on the Crossfit games, "Road to the Fittest." Part one will be called "The History," part two is "Men's Contenders," part three is "Women's Contenders" and part four is "The Champions." Furthermore, CBS will be covering the games live on your local CBS Sports affiliate and CBS All Access at 1 p.m. EST on Saturday, Aug. 5. "Road to the Fittest" will air at the following times:

"Road to the Fittest: The History" â July 20, 2017, 8 p.m. ET

"Road to the Fittest: Men's Contenders" â July 20, 2017, 8:30 p.m. ET

"Road to the Fittest: Women's Contenders" â July 27, 2017, 8 p.m. ET

"Road to the Fittest: The Champions" â July 27, 2017, 8:30 p.m. ET

It's an unprecedented amount of coverage for these games, but for those that want to see people push their bodies to the very brink, it's some of the most intense action imaginable. These games are unique in that events are kept secret, so athletes don't know what they're getting into any more than the fans do. It's a perfect time to tune in and watch, and due to the new partnership it's easier than ever to do so.