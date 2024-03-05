2024 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race participant Dallas Seavey was forced to shot and kill a moose in order to protect himself and his dog team Monday. This incident occurred around 100 miles into the 1,000-mile race course, according to Iditarod officials.

The moose "became entangled with the dogs and the musher on the trail" as Seavey and his team made it an estimated 14 miles past the Skwetna checkpoint, according to a statement from the Iditarod. Seavey ended up shooting the moose in self-defense and informed race officials of the incident around 1:45 a.m. Monday.

Once Seavey arrived at the Finger Lake checkpoint around 8 a.m., he had to drop one of his dogs from the race after the dog got injured in the encounter with the moose. The dog, who goes by the name "Faloo," was flown to Anchorage, Alaska to receive veterinary care.

According to Iditarod rules, mushers are permitted to carry firearms for protection from wildlife, but are required to gut any big game animal they shoot in order for it to be salvaged.

Another Iditarod participant, Jessie Holmes, told the Iditarod Insider he mushed through the same section of the course ahead of Seavey and stated he saw an angry moose, which could've been the same one Seavey was forced to kill.

"I had to punch a moose in the nose out there," Holmes said. "Oh, my gosh."

Race officials stated they would gather more information regarding the incident.