The International Swimming League (ISL) has announced Budapest's regular season 2 matches calendar. The dates span from October 16 to November 15 and will take place in the Duna Arena in Budapest. It will feature the world's best swimmers and CBS Sports will broadcasting the entire season.

The ISL describes themselves as "the world's first professional team swimming league" where a "unique competitive format" and "raucous in-venue atmosphere" create a "celebration of gender equity and global footprint... not just unique in swimming, but in the world of sports at large."

The league was founded in 2019 and is made up of10 global clubs with top female and male swimmers. The North American teams are the Cali Condors, DC Trident, NY Breakers, LA Current and Toronto Titans. The International teams are the Aqua Centurions (Rome), Energy Standard Paris (2019 ISL Champions), London Roar, Team Iron (Budapest) and Tokyo Frog Kings.

The competitions will be broadcasted across the CBS Television Network, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Digital.

Here's a look at the upcoming schedule, with how to watch information below:

Match: Teams: Date: Time: 1 Energy Standard / Cali Condors /

New York Breakers / LA Current October 16 & October 17 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. / 2 - 4 p.m. 2 London Roar / DC Trident /

Aqua Centurions / Team Iron October 18 & October 19 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. / 12 - 2 p.m. 3 Aqua Centurions / Tokyo Frog Kings /

LA Current / Toronto Titans October 24 & October 25 6 - 8 a.m. / 12 - 2 p.m. 4 DC Trident / Team Iron /

Cali Condors / New York Breakers October 26 & October 27 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. / 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. 5 London Roar / DC Trident /

LA Current / Tokyo Frog Kings October 31 & November 1 7 - 9 a.m. / 12 - 2 p.m. 6 Energy Standard / Aqua Centurions

New York Breakers / Toronto Titans November 2 & November 3 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. / 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. 7 London Roar / Tokyo Frog Kings /

Cali Condors / New York Breakers November 7 & November 8 8 - 10 a.m. / 8 - 10 a.m. 8 Energy Standard / DC Trident /

Toronto Titans / Team Iron November 9 & November 10 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. / 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. 9 Energy Standard / Team Iron /

Tokyo Frog Kings / Toronto Titans November 14 & November 15 6 - 8 a.m. / 6- 8 a.m. 10 London Roar / Cali Condors

LA Current / Aqua Centurions November 14 & November 15 TBC / 12 - 2 p.m.

How to watch ISL:

Times: See above

Dates: See above

Location: Duna Arena, Budapest

Channels: CBS Television Network, CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Digital

Streaming: CBS Sports Digital