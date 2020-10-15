The International Swimming League (ISL) has announced Budapest's regular season 2 matches calendar. The dates span from October 16 to November 15 and will take place in the Duna Arena in Budapest. It will feature the world's best swimmers and CBS Sports will broadcasting the entire season.
The ISL describes themselves as "the world's first professional team swimming league" where a "unique competitive format" and "raucous in-venue atmosphere" create a "celebration of gender equity and global footprint... not just unique in swimming, but in the world of sports at large."
The league was founded in 2019 and is made up of10 global clubs with top female and male swimmers. The North American teams are the Cali Condors, DC Trident, NY Breakers, LA Current and Toronto Titans. The International teams are the Aqua Centurions (Rome), Energy Standard Paris (2019 ISL Champions), London Roar, Team Iron (Budapest) and Tokyo Frog Kings.
The competitions will be broadcasted across the CBS Television Network, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Digital.
Here's a look at the upcoming schedule, with how to watch information below:
Match:
Teams:
Date:
Time:
1
Energy Standard / Cali Condors /
October 16 & October 17
10 a.m. - 12 p.m. / 2 - 4 p.m.
2
London Roar / DC Trident /
October 18 & October 19
10 a.m. - 12 p.m. / 12 - 2 p.m.
3
Aqua Centurions / Tokyo Frog Kings /
October 24 & October 25
6 - 8 a.m. / 12 - 2 p.m.
4
DC Trident / Team Iron /
October 26 & October 27
10 a.m. - 12 p.m. / 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
5
London Roar / DC Trident /
October 31 & November 1
7 - 9 a.m. / 12 - 2 p.m.
6
Energy Standard / Aqua Centurions
November 2 & November 3
10 a.m. - 12 p.m. / 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
7
London Roar / Tokyo Frog Kings /
November 7 & November 8
8 - 10 a.m. / 8 - 10 a.m.
8
Energy Standard / DC Trident /
November 9 & November 10
10 a.m. - 12 p.m. / 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
9
Energy Standard / Team Iron /
November 14 & November 15
6 - 8 a.m. / 6- 8 a.m.
10
London Roar / Cali Condors
November 14 & November 15
TBC / 12 - 2 p.m.
How to watch ISL:
Times: See above
Dates: See above
Location: Duna Arena, Budapest
Channels: CBS Television Network, CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Digital
Streaming: CBS Sports Digital