The 2021 Kentucky Derby will feature five trainers who will make their Derby debuts this season, and Brad Cox's might be the most highly anticipated in recent memory. Cox grew up blocks from the back gate at Churchill Downs and will have two legitimate 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders in the starting gates when the horses go to post at 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday. Essential Quality is 5-0 with four graded-stakes wins under Cox's tutelage and the 2-1 favorite in the 2021 Kentucky Derby odds.

Meanwhile, Mandaloun (15-1) has three wins in five career starts, including a win at the Risen Star Stakes back in February. Can Cox make history in his first Kentucky Derby, or are any other first-time Derby trainers like Wesley Ward (Like the King at 50-1) and Danny Velasquez (Brooklyn Strong at 50-1) capable of pulling off the long shot win? Before making any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

For the 147th Run for the Roses, Goldberg is completely fading Known Agenda, even though he is one of the top favorites and won the Florida Derby. It's always important to pay attention to Kentucky Derby post positions, and Known Agenda drawing the inside rail could have a major impact on his chances. Hammer notes that Known Agenda came from the outside in his last win in the Florida Derby, where he fell into last place and then charged late.

He'll need close to a perfect break on Saturday to avoid heavy traffic heading into the first turn. Known Agenda also failed to hit the board at the Sam F. Davis Stakes in February. Hammer thinks the post draw will make it a difficult run for Known Agenda, making him one of the favorites to fade in your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another curveball: Goldberg is high on Mandaloun, even though he's a big 15-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. After an impressive performance to win the Risen Star Stakes at Louisiana Fair Grounds, Mandaloun returned to the site of the victory as the 6-5 favorite in the Louisiana Derby, but had an extremely poor showing and wound up finishing sixth.

Trainer Brad Cox didn't find anything wrong with Mandaloun after the race, but the oddity of the performance has Goldberg wondering if the performance was merely a one-off. More attention is being paid to stablemate Essential Quality, but Cox should have Mandaloun in a competitive position breaking from the No. 7 post with veteran jockey Florent Geroux in the saddle.

