After review, Country House became just the second horse ever to win the Kentucky Derby from the No. 18 post position last year. Country House crossed the finish line second in 2019, but first-place finisher Maximum Security was disqualified for interference. This year, the 16-horse 2020 Kentucky Derby field will go to post at 7:01 p.m. ET in front of empty grandstands at Churchill Downs, making the 146th Run for the Roses equally as memorable. Mike Smith, Javier Castellano, and John Velazquez are just a few of the 2020 Kentucky Derby jockeys who will suit up for the "Fastest Two Minutes in Sports."

Following convincing wins in the Belmont and Travers Stakes, Tiz the Law is the favorite at 5-8 in the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby odds from William Hill. Honor A.P. (5-1) and Thousand Words (15-1) also are top contenders. Before the horses go to post at 7:01 p.m. ET on Saturday, look at the 2020 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's resident horse racing guru, Jody Demlng.

A fixture in the horse-racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse-racing picks. He has picked the winner in six of his last seven races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field, and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

2020 Kentucky Derby predictions for Authentic, Tiz the Law

One shocker: Demling is fading Authentic, even though he is one of the favorites at 8-1. In fact, Demling says the Baffert-trained horse barely cracks the top five. Authentic has won four of his five career starts, but his most recent victory in the Haskell Stakes was a close one, as he beat Ny Traffic by just a nose. Prior to that outing, he finished second to Honor A.P. in the Santa Anita Derby.

Both of those races were 1 1/8 miles, the longest distance in Authentic's brief career. With the Kentucky Derby being 1 1/4 miles and an outside draw, Demling is "not sure Authentic wants the added distance" and recommends avoiding the horse in your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets.

Demling has locked in his 2020 Kentucky Derby picks for Honor A.P., who is among the favorites at 5-1. Honor A.P. alternated second- and first-place finishes over his first five career starts, with victories coming in a maiden race last October and the Santa Anita Derby on June 6. He last ran on Aug. 1, when he was upset by Thousand Words in the Shared Belief Stakes at Del Mar.

Heavily favored in that race, Honor A.P. needed to come on late in order to finish as the runner-up, three-quarters of a length behind Thousand Words. The colt is making his first start away from California.

Tiz the Law (5-8) enters Saturday as the reigning Belmont Stakes champion. His lone loss in seven career starts came in his only race at Churchill Downs last November. The three-year-old colt finished third in the Kentucky Jockey Club, three-quarters of a length behind Silver Prospector on a sloppy track.

The conditions figure to be better on Saturday, as the 2020 Kentucky Derby weather forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies. Tiz the Law has reeled off four consecutive wins since his first appearance on the track, each coming by at least three lengths. His most recent was a 5 1/2-length victory in the Travers Stakes on Aug. 8.

2020 Kentucky Derby odds

Tiz the Law 5-8

Honor A.P. 5-1

Authentic 8-1

Thousand Words 12-1

Ny Traffic 20-1

Enforceable 25-1

Max Player 30-1

Sole Volante 35-1

Money Moves 40-1

Attachment Rate 40-1

South Bend 50-1

Storm the Court 60-1

Major Fed 60-1

Finnick the Fierce 85-1

Necker Island 85-1

Mr Big News 100-1

Winning Impression 100-1