Memes are a major part of life (at least internet life) and there are a few that have stayed relevant through the years. One is the side-eyed kid that seems to be useful in so many situations.

You know what I'm referencing. "Terio at Popeye's" is a Vine (remember Vine?) of a boy at Popeye's looking at the camera suspiciously, standing next to garbage bins while holding his soda. In that Vine, the boy, named Dieunerst Collin, was 9.

He is now a state champion in football.

Collin has come a long way since becoming internet famous for standing in line at the fast food restaurant. After his East Orange High School (N.J.) team finished their undefeated season with a triple-overtime, 30-24 state championship victory over Clifton on Saturday, Collin paid homage to the Vine.

Take a look at how he posed after the big game:

The old video clip of Collin was posted to the web on August 21, 2013 and, according to KnowYourMeme.com, it had over 19 million loops, 670,000 likes and 591,000 revines in under seven years.

"When it first happened, I kind of felt sad about it. It was somebody randomly recording me, and I've never been viral before," he said of the Vine, according to Sports Illustrated. "When it first came out, I would take it as bullying, every time I used to hear 'Oh, Terio, Terio,' and that's not my name … a couple weeks later, I figured out it was me based on the video. I got kind of emotional, cried a little bit. Over the years, I got over it.

"I got over it once everybody who would randomly come up to me and call me Terio actually met me and learned my actual name and got to know me, that's when I got over it."

Collins plans to attend college -- it's not clear if he will play football at the next level, according to SI -- and wants to work in sports media.