During Tuesday's Little League Southwest Region championship, there was a scary moment between teams hailing from Pearland, Texas and Tulsa, Okla. In the first inning, Texas East pitcher Kaiden Shelton had a pitch get away from him and strike Tulsa's Isaiah Jarvis in the head.

Luckily for Jarvis, the ball struck him in the helmet, so he was able to remain in the game.

After making his way to first base, Jarvis ran over to Shelton on the mound in an effort to console the pitcher, who was visibly shaken by the incident. Jarvis gave Shelton a hug and could be heard saying "Hey, you're doing just great."

It was an absolutely terrific display of sportsmanship from Jarvis, who assured Shelton that he was going to be just fine after being hit by the pitch. After receiving an embrace from Jarvis, Shelton called for time and was met by his head coach and teammates for a meeting at the mound in an effort to regroup.

When players and coaches talk about sportsmanship, this is what everyone should be referring to.

Texas East ended up winning the game 9-4 and have now qualified for the Little League World Series, which will be played Aug. 17-28 in Williamsport, Penn., and feature a total of 20 teams, with 10 in the United States bracket and 10 in the international bracket.