Two spots in the 2022 Kentucky Derby will be on the line when nine horses leave the starting gate in the 2022 Louisiana Derby on Saturday. The Louisiana Derby 2022 will award qualifying points on a 100-40-20-10 basis, meaning the winner and likely the runner-up will earn a spot in the Run for the Roses on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs. The Steve Asmussen-trained Epicenter already has earned his spot in the Kentucky Derby with 64 qualifying points and is the 7-5 favorite in the 2022 Louisiana Derby odds. The Todd Pletcher-trained Pioneer of Medina, who has just five points and needs a head-turning performance on Saturday, is the 5-1 second choice in the 2022 Louisiana Derby field.

Post time for the $1 million Louisiana Derby 2022 is 6:44 p.m. ET. With relatively inexperienced three-year-olds set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Louisiana Derby picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. Those were just some of his scores in 2021.

This year, he has hit a Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the exacta in the Fountain of Youth Stakes, and the exacta in the Tampa Bay Derby, among other scores.

Now, he has handicapped the 2022 Louisiana Derby entries, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can only see them here.

Top 2022 Louisiana Derby predictions

One surprise: Weir does not have Epicenter among his top two choices, even though he is the clear favorite. A $260,000 purchase two years ago, Epicenter has earned more than $410,000 in his career. Two starts ago, he finished second in the Lecomte Stakes, but bounced back in his last start with a victory in the Risen Star Stakes.

But Weir believes the Louisiana Derby pace scenario will play out more like the Lecomte, in which Epicenter was hounded on the front end, contributing to his tiring at the end. "I suspect Epicenter will be challenged early and not get the easy lead he experienced in the Risen Star," he told SportsLine. Weir prefers two 2022 Louisiana Derby horses over Epicenter.

How to make 2022 Louisiana Derby picks, bets

Weir is high on a horse who "may get overlooked in the wagering." He also is high on a long shot to "get first run over the closers." Weir is including these horses in his 2022 Louisiana Derby bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the Louisiana Derby 2022? What long shot is a must-back? And how has Weir constructed his wagers? Check out the latest Louisiana Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Louisiana Derby, all from the insider who nailed the Pegasus World Cup.

2022 Louisiana Derby odds, contenders, horses, lineup