A brawl involving several fans took place at a middle school basketball game in northern Vermont on Tuesday and as a result of the melee, Russell Giroux, 60, died. According to the Associated Press, Vermont state troopers were dispatched to the Alburgh Community Education Center around 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

The authorities were dispatched after a call came in claiming reports of a large fight taking place between fans during a seventh and eighth-grade boys basketball game. Local schools Alburgh and St. Albans were the teams involved in the game..

As far as the fight goes, details are slim. Spectators somehow ended up on the court, where multiple people were tackled, shoved and multiple punches were thrown, according to WCAX.

The fight had concluded before the state troopers arrived on the scene, with many of those who took part in the melee having already left the school. Giroux, who police confirmed was involved in the fight, asked to received medical attention, according to police, and was transported via ambulance to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Currently, Giroux's death is being investigated by state police, as well as the Grand Isle state attorney's office. In addition, the office of the Vermont medical examiner is going to perform an autopsy in order to determine the cause of death.