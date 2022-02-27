Medina Spirit will forever rest among legends. The ashes of the disqualified 2021 Kentucky Derby winner will be interred alongside fellow Kentucky Derby winners Charismatic and War Emblem at Old Friends, a retirement home for thoroughbred horses in Kentucky.

The Bob Baffert-trained colt died on Dec. 6 after a training session in California's Santa Anita Park and was later cremated. Baffert – who also trained War Emblem – initially said Medina Spirit died of a heart attack, but a necropsy performed on the colt found no definitive cause of death.

"Medina Spirit was loved deeply by us and everyone at the barn," Baffert and his wife, Jill Baffert, said in a statement, per the Associated Press. "We grieve his loss, but take comfort knowing he will be buried among some of racing's all-time greats at Old Friends."

On Monday, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stripped Medina Spirit of his Derby title in wake of the colt testing positive for the banned race-day substance betamethasone. The commission gave Baffert, who is already serving a two-year suspension from Churchill Downs, a 90-day suspension.

With Medina Spirit's Derby win vacated, second-place finisher Mandaloun improved to first place. According to the AP, Baffert plans to appeal the decision.

"He brought us great joy during his time, and we will forever cherish his spectacular win in the Kentucky Derby," said Amr Zedan, Medina Spirit's owner. "Medina Spirit truly had the heart of (a) champion, and it is very comforting to know that he will be laid to rest with many of racing's greats and the wonderful people at Old Friends Farm."hor

Old Friends is hosting an open house at the memorial garden containing Medina Spirit's gravesite on April 5. The farm is encouraging fans to attend.