MotoGP champion Marc Marquez successfully underwent surgery on his right arm Tuesday after suffering a horrifying injury during a race on Sunday. The six-time MotoGP champion had a titanium plate fixed internally to his right humerus and will spend the next two days of recovery in the hospital.

"Marc is now recovering from successful surgery and will remain in hospital for up to 48 hours," Repsol Honda, his team, said in a statement. "His aim is to return to the 2020 World Championship as soon as possible with an expected date becoming clearer soon."

The Spanish road racer suffered the injury on Sunday in the final laps of the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez, Spain. With just four laps left, Marquez fell off of his bike around a turn. As his body slid across the track and onto the gravel, his bike went flying in the air and hit his arm. The accident left him with a fractured humerus.

Marquez could return for the third round of the MotoGP season in the Czech Republic, which is set to take place on Aug. 9.

"Our goal, in principle, would be to see if he can be fit to be in Brno," surgeon Xavier Mir told Catalunya Radio prior to Marquez having the procedure performed on Tuesday.

Marquez is one of the most successful active racers in the sport. He won the MotoGP championship in 2019 and has won the MotoGP championship in each of the past four seasons.