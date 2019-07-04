Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest: Joey Chestnut devours 71 hot dogs to win 12th career title

Joey Chestnut has done it again.

One year after breaking his own world record by eating 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes, the legendary contest superstar devoured 71 dogs Thursday on Coney Island to win the 2019 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Competition, his 12th victory at the international Independence Day showcase.

Chestnut was "clearly disappointed" he didn't break his record, per reports, but still logged the third-best performance of his career, behind only 2018 (74) and '16, his first time hitting 70 dogs and buns.

"Jaws," of course, has been one of, if not the, most recognizable face of competitive eating for more than a decade. Ranked No. 1 in the world by Major League Eating, he's by far the most accomplished destroyer of dogs in the history of the 92-year-old contest thanks to an eight-title streak and several world records -- most of which he has since broken himself.

The California native emerged in the field in 2005 but has been a steady presence at the Nathan's showcase since his famous 2007 upset of six-time champ Takeru Kobayashi.

On the women's side, reigning champion Miki Sudo owned the competition yet again, downing 31 dogs to claim her sixth straight title. The 33-year-old New York native topped neither her 2018 total (37 hot dogs) nor her career high (41) but still easily distanced herself from runner-up Michelle Lesco, who scarfed down 26 dogs.

Sudo has been on the competitive eating circuit since 2013 and also owns first-place finishes in turkey-, tamale-, rib- and buffalo wing-eating contests. As recently as 2016, she also claimed top-three prizes for competitions involving chili, pie and birthday cake.

The 51-year-old Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas still holds the all-time women's record she set in 2012 by gobbling up 45 hot dogs in 10 minutes. The South Korean star, who has also been dubbed "The Leader of the Four Horsemen of the Esophagus," last won a title in 2013, her third straight at the time.