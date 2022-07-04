The 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Content returns to Coney Island on Monday, and two of competitive eating's all-time greats will aim to extend their records. Joey "Jaws" Chestnut, who will be eating on crutches due to a ruptured tendon, seeks his record 15th Mustard Belt, and his 15th in 16 years, while aiming to break the mark of 76 hot dogs and buns (HDBs) he set last year. Miki Sudo was on maternity leave last year but will be back for Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 to try for her record eighth title and to top her all-time mark of 48.5 HDBs set in 2020. The event was held at the Brooklyn Cyclones' Maimonides Park but will return to the spotlight on Coney Island after a two-year pandemic-related absence. Chestnut was upset by Matt Stonie in 2015, when he lost 62-60, but the 38-year-old has consumed at least 70 HDBs every year since.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Chestnut as a -3000 favorite (risk $3,000 to win $100) in the men's competition, with the field priced at +1200 and the over-under for total hot dogs eaten by the men's winner set at 74.5. Sudo is -1800 in the women's content, with the field priced at +900 and the over-under for HDBs consumed is 49.5 The women's championship is set for 10:45 a.m. ET, followed by the men's championship at noon ET. Before making any 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Micah Roberts has to say.

A former Vegas bookmaker who follows the hot dog competition closely, Roberts knows value when he sees it in any line. He's cashed multiple times in this event, including calling the winner of both contests in 2020.

One pick Roberts is firmly backing for Monday's event in Coney Island is under 49.5 HDBs eaten by the women's winner (-225). This is an "absurd" number, the expert says, but he's confident the under will pay off.

Sudo is certainly competitive, as she beat Chestnut at the National Buffalo Wing Festival last September. She downed 246 wings in 12 minutes, but that was 35 short of the event record. Michelle Lesco ate 30.75 dogs last year, so Sudo isn't likely to be pushed too hard, and her best was 41 before her record-setting 2020 performance. That previous personal best came in 2017, and she finished with just 31 in her 2019 victory.

"She'll probably beat the other women entered in the contest, but setting a world record at 50 hot dogs and buns consumed seems far-fetched," Roberts told SportsLine.

