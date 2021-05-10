Churchill Downs suspended trainer Bob Baffert on Sunday and in a statement said they could invalidate Medina Spirit's Kentucky Derby's victory because the horse failed a drug test after the race. Baffert is denying any wrongdoing and claims that the results are not accurate.

Medina Spirit's post-race sample included 21 picograms of the steroid betamethasone, which is double what is legally allowed in Kentucky racing.

In Churchill Downs' statement on the matter, they noted that, "If the findings are upheld, Medina Spirit's results in the Kentucky Derby will be invalidated and Mandaloun will be declared the winner." This is the fifth failed test for one of Baffert's horses in the past six months.

This particular failed test has massive implications, as Medina Spirit could miss out on being allowed to participate in the Preakness Stakes on Saturday.

Here is what we know so far about the situation:

Does Baffert plan on running Medina Spirit in the Preakness?

Yes. Baffert plans on running Medina Spirit in the Preakness and says the the horse is prepared to run. He also said in an interview with Fox News on Monday that this entire situation is his horse being a victim of "cancel culture."

What are the Preakness Stakes doing about Medina Spirit's failed test?

The Preakness Stakes postponed the race draw from Monday to Tuesday while they sort out the situation. Baffert says he has not received word yet from the Preakness Stakes on if Medina Spirit is definitely out of the race or not.

What is Baffert's defense?

Baffert says one of the problems from the test was due to a groom urinating in the stall after taking cough medicine, followed by Medina Spirit eating some of that hay. Grooms are crucial to teams and care and exercise the horses.

Baffert is threatening legal action if Medina Spirit isn't allowed at the Preakness Stakes?

Yes. Baffert is serious about racing Medina Spirit in Saturday's race and is threatening legal action if the horse is not allowed to run. His attorney said on Monday that they are "prepared to file a temporary restraining order that would prohibit Pimlico Race Course from denying Baffert the ability to enter Medina Spirit in Saturday's Preakness Stakes."

Where is Medina Spirit right now?

According to Baffert, Medina Spirit is on his way to Pimlico in Baltimore, where the Preakness Stakes will be held.



