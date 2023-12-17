The Texas Longhorns swept top-ranked Nebraska to win their second consecutive NCAA women's volleyball championship on Sunday. They did so in front of 19,727 fans, which broke the NCAA attendance record for an indoor volleyball contest.

This is the Texas' fourth title, and the third under head coach Jerritt Elliott, who has been with the program since 2001.

No other team in NCAA volleyball history had pulled off back-to-back titles via sweeps, but the Longhorns did it with a 25-22, 25-24, 25-11 win over the Huskers this year, and a 25-22, 25-14, 26-24 victory against Louisville in 2022. On their way to history, the Longhorns also set a new NCAA championship record with 12 service aces -- the last of which won them the trophy.

Texas senior Asjia O'Neal registered a career-high five of those aces. Meanwhile, junior hitter Madisen Skinner was named Most Outstanding Player of the championship after recording a match-high 16 kills.

This was Skinner's third national championship, as she also won one with Kentucky -- ironically against Texas -- in 2020.

"Madison Skinner is a [three-time] national champion," Skinner said in an emotional post-match interview. "I'm so excited for my team, I'm so proud of them. I love everyone in this program so much and I'm absolutely obsessed with Longhorn nation."