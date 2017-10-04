The Jonah Keri Podcast: Mike Duncan

In this episode: Jonah Keri storms the gates with Mike Duncan, host of podcasts "The History of Rome" and "Revolutions," about the draw of Roman history; creating an award-winning history podcast despite having no qualifications; parallels between the fall of the Roman Empire and the current United States; the making of his new book The Storm Before the Storm; Seattle Supersonics and Mariners; and Mike's Life Tip. 

