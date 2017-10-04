The Jonah Keri Podcast: Mike Duncan
Jonah Keri talks to historian Mike Duncan
In this episode: Jonah Keri storms the gates with Mike Duncan, host of podcasts "The History of Rome" and "Revolutions," about the draw of Roman history; creating an award-winning history podcast despite having no qualifications; parallels between the fall of the Roman Empire and the current United States; the making of his new book The Storm Before the Storm; Seattle Supersonics and Mariners; and Mike's Life Tip.
Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter!
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
-
Denny Hamlin wants NBA, NFL money
Hamlin says NASCAR salaries don't add up for how long the season is and the danger that drivers...
-
NASCAR collides with SUV in street
NASCAR drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Brad Keselowski reacted to the moment on Twitter
-
NASCAR legend Robert Yates dies at 74
Yates, who died Monday, won the NASCAR Cup Series title in 1994 as well as three Daytona 500s...
-
NASCAR Round of 12 Preview
Martin Truex Jr. leads the field as point values reset in the NASCAR Playoffs
-
Athletes grieve for Las Vegas victims
Many around the sports world shared messages of love and support for the Las Vegas shooting...
-
Gordon confronts Newman after Dover race
The retired No. 24 driver stood up for his successor Chase Elliott after Sunday's NASCAR Playoff...
Add a Comment