The Jonah Keri Podcast: Mike Duncan





In this episode: Jonah Keri storms the gates with Mike Duncan, host of podcasts "The History of Rome" and "Revolutions," about the draw of Roman history; creating an award-winning history podcast despite having no qualifications; parallels between the fall of the Roman Empire and the current United States; the making of his new book The Storm Before the Storm; Seattle Supersonics and Mariners; and Mike's Life Tip.

Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter!

Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn