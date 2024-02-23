Three members of the University of Wyoming swimming and diving team were killed in a car crash this week, the school announced on Friday. The crash occurred on Thursday when the vehicle ran off the road and flipped.

Authorities said the crash happened just a few miles away from the border between Colorado and Wyoming. A Toyota RAV4 was driving down Highway 287 when it went off the road and rolled over. In a statement released by the school, it said the vehicle rolled "multiple times."

The initial belief is that the vehicle swerved, lost control, and ran off the road. Three people were killed in the crash, and two more members of the swimming and diving team suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Wyoming said the athletes were not headed to an official school function when the wreck occurred.

"My thoughts and prayers are with our swimming and diving student-athletes, coaches, families and friends," Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman said in a statement. "It is difficult to lose members of our University of Wyoming family, and we mourn the loss of these student-athletes. We have counseling services available to our student-athletes and coaches in our time of need."

Wyoming has not released the names of the three student-athletes killed in the crash. The university is offering counseling for students affected by the tragedy.