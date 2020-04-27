Two-year-old colt dies after accident at Santa Anita

A two-year colt died in an accident at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. This is the 12th horse that has died at Santa Anita since late December.

According to the California Horse Racing Board website, Last Renegade was the horse that died on Friday. A necropsy is going to be performed on Last Renegade and there are no further details at the present time.

Last Renegade was trained by Peter Eurton, who has earned $32.8 million during his 30 years as a trainer.

Santa Anita Park has been closed since March 27 after the Los Angeles County Public Health Department issued the order as a result of COVID-19. Despite the track being closed to the general public, horses are still allowed to be trained at the race track.

Santa Anita has had five horses die on their main track since Dec. 26, 2019. In addition, four died on the turf track and three died on the training track at the California race track.

This comes after the California Horse Racing Board released a report last month that no horses were given any illegal medication at Santa Anita. The report also found that 39 percent of the deaths were a result of wet weather that affected racing conditions.

Between Dec. 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019, 22 horses died at the track. The report did recommend that Santa Anita establishes strict criteria for canceling races due to weather, require education for trainers, and seek industry support for research into sesamoid bone and fetlock injuries.