If you saw someone falling out of the sky in Merced, Calif. in August, it wasn't a stunt for the new "Mission: Impossible" movie. It was actually Brazilian skateboarder Leticia Bufoni setting the world record for the highest skateboard grind out the back of a flying aircraft.

Bufoni was on board a C-130 transport plane flying at 9,022 feet, and she performed a "feeble grind" out the back of the aircraft. Bufoni then deployed her parachute and stuck the landing after her nearly two-mile drop out of the sky.

Guinness World Records was on hand to verify the record, and the video went viral when Bufoni posted it to social media on Tuesday.

Bufoni prepared for the stunt by doing skydiving training with Bull Air Force member Jeffrey Provenzano. Bufoni said she still can't believe she got to do such a thrilling trick.

"It's crazy to think that I'm the first person to skateboard inside a plane and do a feeble in the air. That's something I didn't know was possible or not," Bufoni said, according to Guinness. "I've never skateboarded on an airplane. I didn't know that this project would take such a huge proportion as it took."

Bufoni competed in her first X Games in 2007, when she was just 14 years old. Over the years, Bufoni has racked up six gold medals at the X Games, and she won gold at the 2015 World Championships in Chicago.