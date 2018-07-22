WNBA DFS: Breanna Stewart and top picks for July 22 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you set your DFS lineups for WNBA action on Sunday, July 22, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has nearly $2 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters in NBA, MLB, NFL, golf, NASCAR and other sports.



A predictive data engineer specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis, McClure is the go-to authority when it comes to optimal DFS lineups, and now he's sharing his WNBA picks only over at SportsLine.



On Friday, McClure rostered Indiana Fever forward Candice Dupree at just $6,600 on FanDuel. The result: She had a big night against the Sparks with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Anybody who had her in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.



For Sunday's WNBA slate, McClure loves Dallas Wings guard Kaela Davis as a value pick at $3,200 on FanDuel and $3,800 on DraftKings.



Davis is coming off a strong performance off the bench against the Chicago Sky, where she scored 11 points in only 23 minutes of court time. Her price remains low on FanDuel, leaving plenty of salary cap space to load up on big stars.



One of those big names McClure is targeting: Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart at $8,700 on FanDuel and $13,300 on DraftKings.



Stewart produces huge numbers in several categories, including points, rebounds and blocks. She has been especially dominant in the past two games, amassing 40 points, 15 boards, four blocks and four steals during that span. She's one of the top overall players for Sunday's slate, so roster her and watch the points roll in from everywhere.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for her to score 40, even 50 points on both sites. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal WNBA DFS lineups on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full WNBA tournament lineups for Sunday, all from a professional DFS player who has earned nearly $2 million in career winnings.