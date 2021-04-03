Bryson DeChambeau has been taking the golf world by storm with his prodigious power, but it hasn't translated at Augusta National, where he will be among the favorites when the 2021 Masters tees off Thursday, April 8. The reigning U.S. Open champion is listed as the 9-1 second favorite in the latest 2021 Masters odds from William Hill Sportsbook, right behind defending champ and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson (8-1). Other players in the 2021 Masters field expected to be among the top contenders include second-ranked Justin Thomas and No. 3 Jon Rahm at 11-1, along with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth at 14-1.

Will DeChambeau finally tame Augusta and be one of the top players in the 2021 Masters fantasy golf rankings, or would a player like the red-hot Patrick Cantlay (22-1) give you a better chance to win? Before you make any 2021 Masters fantasy golf picks, you need to check out the latest fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models have produced 12 outright winners in the past year, including 30-1 Webb Simpson at the 2020 RBC Heritage.

In the PGA's last full-field event, the Honda Classic, the field was limited by its placement between The Players and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, but Gehman still picked five golfers in his top 10 who tied for 13th or better. That included Sungjae Im and Russell Henley, who tied for third at six-under par as Matt Jones ran away with the event.

At The Players, three of Gehman's top seven picks made the top 10, including winner Justin Thomas, who came in at 22-1 odds. "He feels close to breaking through again, and TPC Sawgrass just might be the place," Gehman said before the event.

Gehman has been on fire all season. At Pebble Beach, three of his top four picks finished in the top five. The Farmers leaderboard looked like a who's who of Gehman's fantasy golf rankings, with five of his top nine picks finishing tied for seventh or better. Anyone who has followed his advice has cashed in huge.

Now, Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for the 2021 Masters over at SportsLine so you can crush your fantasy golf picks.

2021 Masters fantasy golf picks

Gehman knows DeChambeau has cracked the top 30 at Augusta just once in three tries as a professional, but he is near the top of the golf expert's top 30 for next week. The 27-year-old has said the course should play as a par-68 for him, and he has the confidence and power to back it up. DeChambeau leads the tour in scoring average (69.4) and driving distance (320.8), and also ranks first in total strokes gained. He is 14th in strokes gained approaching the green and 39th in strokes gained putting, so he isn't only about power.

The golf expert isn't expecting nearly as much from McIlroy and is fading him for the 2021 Masters. He is third on tour in driving distance (319.1), but is 148th in driving accuracy (57.2 percent). He also has been subpar on the greens, ranking 105th in strokes gained putting and 164th in total putting. He has two top-10s over the past six weeks, but they are offset by a pair of missed cuts.

How to set 2021 Masters fantasy golf rankings

Instead, Gehman is expecting a big week from a monster long-shot. This talented veteran had a strong finish here last year even though the November atmosphere wasn't a strong fit for his game. Gehman is only sharing who it is, and his top 30 golfers in order, right here.

Who wins the 2021 Masters? What are the optimal Fantasy golf rankings? And which overlooked player can help you win your league? Visit SportsLine now to get Rick Gehman's Fantasy golf rankings for the 2021 Masters, all from the data scientist who's called 12 outright winners in the past year.