Jordan Spieth announced on Monday that he has withdrawn from the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson citing a left wrist injury. Taking to social media, Spieth outlined discomfort in his wrist over the past weekend after missing the cut at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

"Over the weekend, I had severe pain in my left wrist and had doctors confirm an injury that requires rest and limited movement," Spieth released in a statement. "The AT&T Byron Nelson means the absolute world to me and I'm disappointed to miss it this week. Playing in front of family & friends in Dallas is one of the highlights of my year, and the tournament staff and volunteers are second to none. I look forward to being back next year and many years after."

Spieth would have arrived at this week's AT&T Byron Nelson as one of the favorites to win alongside world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler. Finishing runner up to two-time defending champion K.H. Lee in last year's tournament, Spieth had eyes on adding another Texas trophy to his mantle with the Byron Nelson arguably holding the most weight.

At age 16, Spieth became the youngest player to play in the AT&T Byron Nelson courtesy of a sponsor's exemption. At the time, Spieth was the defending U.S. Junior Amateur champion and a student at Jesuit College Preparatory School in the Dallas area. He ultimately went onto make the cut, becoming the sixth-youngest person in PGA Tour history to do so, and finished T16.

Not only will Spieth's injury affect his availability this week, but also more than likely his play next week at the 2023 PGA Championship. The lone major championship that has escaped the Texan's grasp, the PGA Championship will only be more difficult to obtain for Spieth with his status potentially in the air.

"I'm focused on healing as quickly as possible and will have to evaluate my recovery week to week," Spieth continued. "Sincere thanks to the medical professionals who have supported me over the weekend."