AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2026 Masters has officially arrived with three days of pristine golf remaining at the country's best course. The action continues with the 91 men in the star-studded Masters field all aiming to make the cut and complete 72 holes at Augusta National Golf Club, as they hope to slide their arms through a green jacket.

While only will be lucky enough to achieve that feat, a stacked leaderboard has the opportunity to continue upping the ante. Round 2 presents a significant opportunity to make key moves before the cut is made and Moving Day commences. The grounds are filled with patrons, and they are undoubtedly keen to see how the likes of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler follow up their first 18 holes.

Oddsmakers listed Scheffler as the most likely man to find the winner's circle as the week opened, but McIlroy has moved into the favorite after sharing the 18-hole lead with Sam Burns at 5 under. Rory could become the first back-to-back winner at the Masters since Tiger Woods (2001-02) if he can go wire-to-wire, a difficult proposition, especially considering the course is playing dry and fast at the onset of the week.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. On Friday alone, you can watch the entire first rounds from McIlroy, Scheffler, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry and others. That is quite a list of heavy hitters, which means the action will be intense across both the morning and afternoon sessions.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2026 Masters from start to finish on Friday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch complete rounds from some of the best golfers in the game, spend your day surveying Amen Corner or view all the action at Holes 15 & 16. Masters TV coverage does not begin until later in the day, so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters live on Friday.

Enjoy expanded broadcast coverage from CBS Sports and Paramount+ all weekend. Check out the complete 2026 Masters TV schedule and coverage guide so you do not miss a single moment from this tradition unlike any other as well as a full slate of Masters tee times and pairings for Round 2.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, April 10

Round 2 start time: 7:40 a.m. [Tee times]

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices: Available on Paramount+ (login required)

Early coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Prime Video

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 12:05 a.m. [Saturday] on CBS, Paramount+