2017 World Series odds: Dodgers open as favorites in Vegas to beat Astros

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet in the 2017 World Series. Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday in Los Angeles. These are two genuinely great teams -- in fact, this marks the first time since 1970 that a pair of 100-win teams will meet in the Fall Classic. That said, there's a favorite in every clash, and this one's no exception. Here's the early moneyline from Westgate ...

2017 MLB World Series



Houston Astros +120 (6/5)

Los Angeles Dodgers -140 (5/7) — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) October 22, 2017

Yep, the Dodgers are the favorites, probably for multiple reasons. They bested the Astros by three games in the regular season (although the Astros had the better run differential). They've breezed through the postseason thus far, losing only one game in two series. As well, the Dodgers will be entering the World Series on four-days' rest and thus able to line up their rotation as they wish. The Astros, meantime, will be going in on two-days' rest. Finally, the Dodgers have home-field advantage, which means a Game 7 would be played in L.A. At this early hour, the odds reflect those facts.