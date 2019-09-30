2019 MLB playoff picks, predictions: Experts high on Astros-Dodgers World Series rematch and low on wild card surprises
Come check out our picks for the playoffs and to win it all
The 2019 Major League Baseball regular season produced the most-ever 100-win teams and home runs. It's safe to say that we're probably going to see plenty more records broken in October from the powerhouse teams. One month of playoff baseball awaits and the CBS Sports team is here to weigh in with predictions for what we're about to see.
As usual, it's worth noting that baseball is pretty unpredictable and we're bound to miss a few. Then you get to yell at us and that's pretty funny, so everybody wins.
Let's get to it!
2019 MLB postseason staff picks
|STAFF PICKS
|MATT
SNYDER
|DAYN
PERRY
|MIKE
AXISA
|R.J.
ANDERSON
|KATHERINE
ACQUAVELLA
ALWC: TB-OAK
|Athletics
|Athletics
|Rays
|Athletics
|Rays
NLWC: WAS-MIL
Nationals
Nationals
Nationals
Brewers
Nationals
ALDS: HOU-WC
Astros in 3
Astros in 4
Astros in 5
Astros in 4
Astros in 4
ALDS: NYY-MIN
Yankees in 4
Yankees in 4
Yankees in 5
Yankees in 4
Yankees in 5
NLDS: LAD-WC
Dodgers in 5
Dodgers in 5
Dodgers in 4
Dodgers in 4
Dodgers in 4
NLDS: ATL-STL
Braves in 4
Braves in 5
Braves in 4
Braves in 4
Braves in 5
AL CHAMP
Astros
Astros
Astros
Yankees
Astros
NL CHAMP
Braves
Dodgers
Dodgers
Dodgers
Dodgers
WORLD SERIES
Astros in 6
Astros in 4
Astros in 6
Yankees in 7
Astros in 6
WS MVP
Michael Brantley
George Springer
Alex Bregman
Gary Sanchez
Alex Bregman
