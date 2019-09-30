2019 MLB playoff picks, predictions: Experts high on Astros-Dodgers World Series rematch and low on wild card surprises

The 2019 Major League Baseball regular season produced the most-ever 100-win teams and home runs. It's safe to say that we're probably going to see plenty more records broken in October from the powerhouse teams. One month of playoff baseball awaits and the CBS Sports team is here to weigh in with predictions for what we're about to see.

As usual, it's worth noting that baseball is pretty unpredictable and we're bound to miss a few. Then you get to yell at us and that's pretty funny, so everybody wins.

Let's get to it!

2019 MLB postseason staff picks