2019 MLB playoff picks, predictions: Experts high on Astros-Dodgers World Series rematch and low on wild card surprises

Come check out our picks for the playoffs and to win it all

The 2019 Major League Baseball regular season produced the most-ever 100-win teams and home runs. It's safe to say that we're probably going to see plenty more records broken in October from the powerhouse teams. One month of playoff baseball awaits and the CBS Sports team is here to weigh in with predictions for what we're about to see. 

As usual, it's worth noting that baseball is pretty unpredictable and we're bound to miss a few. Then you get to yell at us and that's pretty funny, so everybody wins. 

Let's get to it!

2019 MLB postseason staff picks

STAFF PICKSMATT
SNYDER		DAYN
PERRY		MIKE
AXISA		R.J.
ANDERSON		KATHERINE
ACQUAVELLA

ALWC: TB-OAK

AthleticsAthleticsRaysAthleticsRays

NLWC: WAS-MIL

Nationals

Nationals

Nationals

Brewers

Nationals

ALDS: HOU-WC

Astros in 3

Astros in 4

Astros in 5

Astros in 4

Astros in 4

ALDS: NYY-MIN

Yankees in 4

Yankees in 4

Yankees in 5

Yankees in 4

Yankees in 5

NLDS: LAD-WC

Dodgers in 5

Dodgers in 5

Dodgers in 4

Dodgers in 4

Dodgers in 4

NLDS: ATL-STL

Braves in 4

Braves in 5

Braves in 4

Braves in 4

Braves in 5

AL CHAMP

Astros

Astros

Astros

Yankees

Astros

NL CHAMP

Braves

Dodgers

Dodgers

Dodgers

Dodgers

WORLD SERIES

Astros in 6

Astros in 4

Astros in 6

Yankees in 7

Astros in 6

WS MVP

Michael Brantley

George Springer

Alex Bregman

Gary Sanchez

Alex Bregman

