2019 World Series: Nationals' Max Scherzer battles through five innings vs. Astros in return from neck injury

HOUSTON -- Seventy-two hours ago Nationals ace Max Scherzer was so debilitated by a neck issue that he couldn't properly sit down during a press conference at Nationals Park. Fast forward to Wednesday night, and Scherzer was slinging 97 mph fastballs and dancing in and out of danger in Game 7 of the World Series. It was quite the turnaround, physically.

Clearly though, Scherzer was not his typically dominant self in Game 7. He had good velocity and the usual movement on his breaking balls, but his location was poor and his stuff didn't have the same life. The Astros swung and missed only twice at his first 55 pitches and the pitcher with the fifth highest strikeout rate in history did not record his first strikeout until his 17th batter faced.

View Profile Max Scherzer WAS • SP • 31 2019 World Series Game 7 vs. Astros IP 5 H 7 R 2 ER 2 BB 4 K 3 HR 1 Pitches 103

The second inning was a clear indication Scherzer was not right. Yuli Gurriel hammered a hanging slider into the Crawford Boxes for a solo homer -- it wasn't an awful pitch, but it definitely wasn't where Scherzer wanted it -- and it was the first of five balls the Astros put in play at 100+ mph in the inning. Here are Scherzer's starts with the most 100 mph batted balls allowed this season:

April 7 vs. Mets: 7 World Series Game 7 second inning: 5 August 8 vs. Orioles: 5 May 1 vs. Cardinals: 5 April 26 vs. Padres: 5

Amazingly, the Gurriel home run was the only run Scherzer allowed through four innings. Robinson Chirinos gifted the Nationals an out with a bunt pop-up in the second inning -- why he was bunting after a homer and two loud singles to start the inning, I'll never understand -- and the Astros stranded two runners on base in the second, third, and fourth innings. Opportunities wasted.

Throughout those four innings, it was clear one of two things would happen. One, the Astros would eventually regret wasting all those chances, or two, Scherzer's bend but don't break act would backfire. It backfired in the fifth inning. With two on and two outs again, Carlos Correa yanked a slider passed Anthony Rendon at third base to drive in a run for a 2-0 lead.

Look where catcher Yan Gomes wanted the pitch and where Scherzer's two-strike slider wound up. He missed his spot terribly:

Max Scherzer threw a cement mixer to Carlos Correa in the fifth inning. MLB.com/CBS Sports

That was Scherzer all night. The stuff was firm enough but the location was terrible. Only 58 of his 103 pitches were strikes -- the 45 balls were a season high -- and his streak of starts with more strikeouts than walks was snapped at 257. That was the longest such streak in baseball during the live ball era (since 1920), according to STATS.

Scherzer either missed way out of the zone for easy takes or over the plate for loud contact. That's bound to happen a few times even to the best pitchers. In Game 7, it was every at-bat for Scherzer. It's a minor miracle he got through five innings with only two innings allowed. That qualifies as a gutsy performance. As gutsy as it gets, really.

It was clear Scherzer was not right following the neck injury and Nationals manager Dave Martinez stuck with his starter a little too long, and hey, he nearly got away with it. Ultimately, Scherzer was pushed too far. He battled valiantly without his best command. In the end, it was enough to hold down a great Astros lineup.