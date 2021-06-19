Since the College World Series debuted in 1947, the Vanderbilt Commodores have participated in the competition four times. However, three of those appearances were between 2014-19, with the Commodores winning a pair of championships and falling in the final to Virginia while attempting to repeat in 2015. Vanderbilt begins another quest for back-to-back titles when the 2021 College World Series commences this weekend at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. The Commodores, who defeated Michigan for the crown in three games in 2019, take on Arizona in one of two games on Saturday, while another pair of contests takes place Sunday.

Vanderbilt and Texas, which faces Mississippi State on Sunday, are 5-2 co-favorites in the 2021 College World Series odds from William Hill Sportsbook and Tennessee is listed at 9-2, while Arizona and Mississippi State are 17-2. Before making any 2021 College World Series picks or college baseball predictions, you need to see what SportsLine baseball insider Matt Snyder is saying.

A former player for Indiana University and a member of the BBWAA, Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. Baseball-obsessed since a young child, a fan of gambling from nickel-and-dime poker as a teen to $5 blackjack as a broke college kid and eventually on to major sports betting, the transition always seemed inevitable for Snyder.

CBS Sports' longest-tenured baseball expert teams simple logic learned back from his baseball-playing days, such as "stick with what works," with extensive background analytics. He went 26-18 in the 2020 MLB Playoffs, including 8-4 on World Series bets.

Top 2021 College World Series predictions

Snyder is high on Arizona, which is listed at 17-2 in the latest 2021 College World Series odds. The Wildcats are the best offensive team in the tournament, ranking fourth in the nation with a .329 batting average while the closest is Vanderbilt, which is 29th at .297. Branden Boissiere, who has posted back-to-back four-hit performances, leads Arizona with a .374 average and is second on the club with 61 RBIs.

Five other members of the Wildcats are batting higher than .325, including freshmen Jacob Berry (.359) and Daniel Susac (.329). Berry is third in the country with 70 RBIs and tops Arizona in home runs (17), slugging percentage (.692) and OPS (1.104) while Susac is second on the club with 12 blasts and tied for second with 61 RBIs.

"This season, Arizona hit .329 with a .428 on-base percentage, 138 doubles, 29 triples and 69 homers," Snyder told SportsLine. "Translation: That's an outstanding offense that is not reliant on home runs in order to produce runs, while still being able to come up with a game-changing big fly."

2021 College World Series odds (by William Hill)

Texas 5-2

Vanderbilt 5-2

Tennessee 9-2

Arizona 17-2

Mississippi State 17-2

Stanford 10-1

North Carolina State 12-1

Virginia 14-1