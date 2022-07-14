This Saturday, the game's brightest prospects will gather at Dodger Stadium for the 2022 Futures Game. The Futures Game is MLB's annual showcase of the sport's best prospective big leaguers, some of whom will make their big-league debut in the second half. And you know what? Some will be traded at the deadline. That's how it has been throughout Futures Game history.

With some stars of tomorrow set to square off in L.A., let's set the scene, starting with the streaming info for Saturday's game.

How to watch 2022 MLB Futures Game

Date : Saturday, July 16 | Time : 7 p.m. ET

: Saturday, July 16 | : 7 p.m. ET Live stream : Peacock

: Peacock TV channel: N/A (Game will re-air on MLB Network Sunday at 9 a.m. ET)

The 2022 Futures Game rosters were released in full earlier this month. Here are 2022 Futures Game rosters with each player's MLB.com top 100 prospects list ranking (when applicable).

American League

Catchers Team MLB.com top 100 rank Yainer Diaz Astros Dillon Dingler Tigers Shea Langeliers Athletics No. 32 Infielders Team MLB.com top 100 rank Gunnar Henderson Orioles No. 5 Curtis Mead Rays No. 61 Jhonkensy Noel Guardians Nick Pratto (replaced on roster) Royals No. 71 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox Spencer Steer Twins Anthony Volpe Yankees No. 8 Outfielders Team MLB.com top 100 rank Denzel Clarke Athletics Oscar Colas White Sox Jasson Dominguez Yankees No. 40 George Valera Guardians No. 33 Matt Wallner Twins Dustin Harris

Rangers

Pitchers Team MLB.com top 100 rank Brayan Bello (replaced on roster) Red Sox No. 45 Taj Bradley Rays No. 34 Hunter Brown Astros No. 85 Ky Bush Angels Wilmer Flores Tigers Emerson Hancock Mariners Jack Leiter Rangers No. 17 Ricky Tiedemann Blue Jays No. 64 Ken Waldichuk Yankees No. 74 Yosver Zulueta Blue Jays Alec Marsh Royals



Leiter, the No. 2 pick in the 2021, is the son of longtime big leaguer Al Leiter, and he's had an up-and-down season. The Yankees are one of only two teams sending three players to the Futures Game (the host Dodgers are the other), including their top prospect (Volpe) and maybe the most famous prospect in the minors (Dominguez). Bello made his MLB debut this month and was replaced on the roster.

National League

Catchers Team MLB.com top 100 rank Francisco Álvarez Mets No. 2 Diego Cartaya Dodgers No. 14 Henry Davis (replaced on roster) Pirates No. 18 Logan O'Hoppe Phillies No. 90 Infielders Team MLB.com top 100 rank Darren Baker Nationals Elly De La Cruz Reds No. 50 Ezequiel Tovar (replaced on roster) Rockies No. 58 Miguel Vargas Dodgers No. 72 David Villar (replaced on roster) Giants Jordan Walker Cardinals No. 7 Masyn Winn Cardinals No. 91 Mark Vientos

Mets

Kahlil Watson Diamondbacks

Outfielders Team MLB.com 100 rank Corbin Carroll Diamondbacks No. 3 Jackson Chourio Brewers No. 38 Pete Crow-Armstrong Cubs No. 79 Robert Hassell III Padres No. 24 Zac Veen Rockies No. 23 Joey Wiemer Brewers No. 62 Pitchers Team MLB.com top 100 rank Andrew Abbott Reds Mike Burrows Pirates Cade Cavalli (replaced on roster) Nationals No. 47 Kyle Harrison Giants No. 26 Antoine Kelly Brewers Bobby Miller Dodgers No. 27 Erik Miller Phillies Eury Pérez Marlins No. 16 Jared Shuster Braves Jose Ferrer Nationals



First things first: yes, Darren Baker is indeed Dusty's son. Washington selected Baker in the 10th round of last summer's amateur draft. You likely remember Darren as the ball boy who was almost run over at the plate in Game 5 of the 2002 World Series. Fortunately JT Snow was able to grab Baker as he crossed the plate, and no one was harmed.

Dusty will manage the AL All-Star team this year, though the Futures Game is on Saturday, July 16. The Astros will be at home taking on the Athletics that day. Dusty won't be in Los Angeles to see Darren play in the Futures Game. Bummer.

In addition to Baker, the NL team features the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft (Davis) as well as MLB.com's two best prospects in the minors (Álvarez and Carroll), though Davis had to be replaced on the roster due to injury (Tigers outfielder Riley Greene, the No. 1 prospect, is currently in the big leagues). Crow-Armstrong is notable for being the prospect the Cubs received in last year's Javier Báez trade with the Mets. Villar, it should be noted, was called up to the big leagues earlier this month and was also replaced on the Futures Game roster.

The Futures Game is intended to showcase the game's best prospects and is not necessarily an All-Star Game with the top performers in the minors. That said, there's a lot of overlap with "best prospects" and "best performers." Cubs prospect Brennen Davis was named Futures Game MVP last year.

The Futures Game has been around since 1999 and originally featured a USA vs. World format. In 2019, MLB adopted an AL vs. NL format.