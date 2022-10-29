Baseball fans are eating good thanks to Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber. After helping fans get discounted hoagies from Philadelphia's famous convenience store chain Wawa through "Schwarberfest," Schwarber extended the favor by earning all U.S. fans free tacos during Game 1 of the World Series against the Astros on Friday.

Schwarber stole second in the seventh inning with the game tied 5-5, and as a result U.S. fans can get a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell within the next 10 days. To claim your taco, register for a Taco Bell rewards account on the fast-food chain's website and download the Taco Bell app.

Take a look at taco-winning play:

While most fans will be happy with how the Phillies' fifth inning played out because of the free snack coming their way, Philadelphia fans certainly won't be. The Phillies got the bases loaded with Schwarber on third, J.T. Realmuto on second and Bryce Harper on first. But Nick Castellanos struck out swinging for the the team's third out on the ensuing at-bat, erasing what could've been a game-swinging inning for his team.

Game 1 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park is still underway, and as of writing Schwarber has a single, walk and strikeout over his first three at-bats.